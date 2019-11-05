Plyzer Technologies Inc. announces a new SaaS customer for its flagship business analytics product, Plyzer Intelligence: Laboratorios Kin

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ:OTCQB)- Plyzer Technologies, Inc ("PLYZER" or "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has signed Laboratorios Kin ("Kin"), a global leader in oral care healthcare products, as a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence.

Kin has over fifty years of experience in the oral healthcare industry. Kin has annual revenue of close to EU 21M and operates in over sixty countries. For more information on Laboratorios Kin, please visit www.kin.es/en/

"We are very pleased to sign up Laboratorios Kin as a new client. We look forward to working with Kin to help them maximize their product penetration and sales in the online marketplace" commented Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plyzer.

Using proprietary algorithms of natural language processing, deep learning and image recognition, Plyzer analyzes millions of URLs across online marketplaces and presents real-time information in an intuitive, useful way to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring what images are displayed on reseller's websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ

