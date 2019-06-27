Plyzer Technologies Inc. Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Plyzer Technologies Inc . ("the Company") (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has secured a new customer for its business intelligence software, Plyzer Intelligence. The customer is a leading Spanish Over-the-Counter pharmaceutical manufacturer, with operations in multiple countries and annual global revenues in excess of US$150M.

Founder and CEO of Plyzer Corporation, Luis Pallares commented, "We are very pleased to provide our software solution to such an excellent company. We have many initiatives currently underway and expect to be able to announce more contracts soon. It is a very exciting time for our growing company and our team continues to work hard to develop and deliver superior products to the marketplace."

Plyzer Intelligence analyzes millions of URLs from all online Spanish pharmacies to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring which images are displayed on reseller websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.

About Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. Plyzer's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market (B2C). These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer is a US company with offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

SOURCE Plyzer Technologies Inc.