Plyzer Technologies Inc. Signs Damm S.A. as a New SAAS Customer for its Business Analytics Platform, Plyzer Intelligence

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ:OTCQB)- Plyzer Technologies, Inc ("PLYZER" or "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has signed a new customer for its Plyzer Intelligence platform: Damm S.A., founded in 1876. Damm is based in Barcelona, Spain. Damm is involved in a number of different sectors including production, bottling and distribution of beer, water and flavored drinks; restaurant services; distribution of food products and extensive logistic services. Amongst other brand names, Damm is well known for its award-winning beer, Estrella Damm, the oldest beer brand in Spain. With a consolidated income of 1.264 billion euros for 2018, the company employs more than 4,500 people and is active in more than 120 countries. More information on Damm can be found by visiting www.dammcorporate.com.

"We are very happy to announce Damm as a new client. Damm is a fabulous company with an impressive array of brands. They are very focused on digital transformation within their entire organization. We expect to have a long-term relationship with Damm and work with them to maximize the potential of all their brands" said Luis Pallares, Founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plyzer Technologies Inc.

Using proprietary algorithms of natural language processing, deep learning and image recognition, Plyzer analyzes millions of URLs across online marketplaces and presents real-time information in an intuitive, useful way to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring what images are displayed on reseller's websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ

For more information about:

Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com

Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com

Plyzer App: plyzer.com

