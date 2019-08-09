Plyzer Technologies Inc. signs up a new SaaS customer for its artifical intelligence software: Sunstar Iberia, a leading company in the sectors of Oral Care, Health & Beauty

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ:OTCQB) - Plyzer Technologies Inc.("The Company" or "Plyzer") is pleased to to announce that Sunstar Iberia S.L., a subsidiary of the multinational Sunstar (net sales in Fiscal Year 2017 totaled B1,243 Swiss Francs), has become a new SaaS customer for its business intelligence software platform, Plyzer Intelligence.

Sunstar Iberia S.L. operates in the business sectors of Oral Care (G･U･M product line), Health & Beauty, motorcycle parts, and chemicals. More information on Sunstar can be found by visiting www.sunstar.com .

"Our team at Plyzer is pleased that we can offer our Artificial Intelligence driven solutions to Sunstar Iberia. We are confident that real-time access to operational and strategic data will allow Sunstar to more effectively manage its sales and brand strategy." said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Corporation.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

For more information about:

Plyzer Technologies: www.plyzertechnologies.com

Plyzer Intelligence: www.plyzerintelligence.com

Plyzer App: plyzer.com

