Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ: OTCQB) announces new client for its Plyzer Intelligence software platform

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ:OTCQB)- Plyzer Technologies, Inc ("PLYZER" or "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that Laboratorios Viñas ( https://www.vinas.es/en/home ), founded in 1911 and based in Barcelona (Spain), has signed a contract to use the Plyzer Intelligence B2B business analytics platform. Laboratorios Viñas has annual sales of over 40M euros and manufactures and distributes over fifty owned consumer brands.

"We welcome a well known and respected company like Laboratorios Viñas to our growing list of enterprises that are using the Plyzer Intelligence platform. Using our platform allows companies to make more informed decisions about how they choose to implement sales and marketing strategies, in the end leading to more sales and profits" said Diego Hervás, COO of Plyzer Technologies.

Plyzer Intelligence analyzes millions of URLS from all online Spanish pharmacies to provide a brand or company with real-time, critical pricing and market data across all its online sales channels under one dashboard. This tool will significantly assist a company in controlling point of sale, monitoring what images are displayed on reseller's websites, ascertaining the accuracy of descriptions used, and conducting an ongoing competitive analysis of its omnichannel strategy versus its major competitors. Plyzer Intelligence is an essential tool in sales functions, marketing functions, and legal/compliance functions.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ



This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of the Company. All forward looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

