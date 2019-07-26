Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ: OTCQB) announces New Saas Client: JBC Sodering SL

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PLYZ: OTCQB) - Plyzer Technologies Inc. ("the Company is pleased to announce that JBC Soldering SL (JBC) has signed on as a new client. JBC will be using the Plyzer Intelligence business analytics platform to monitor their products in the e-commerce sector.

JBC has been selling its world acclaimed tools globally for over 80 years. JBC has it's headquarters in Barcelona (Spain) and offices in St. Louis (USA), Guadalajara (México), Hong Kong, Shanghai (China), and Chennai (India). More information on JBC can be found by visiting https://www.jbctools.com/

"We are very pleased that JBC has chosen Plyzer Technologies to maximize their e-commerce offerings. We look forward to helping JBC to enhance its business strategies with the power of data", said Diego Hervás, COO of Plyzer Technologies.

About Plyzer

Plyzer Technologies Inc. is a provider of custom, real-time, cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data. Plyzer's highly customizable dashboard enables country, regional and local sales, production and logistics operations to adapt to prevailing market conditions quickly. The Company's technology is also being used to provide real-time price comparison reporting to the consumer market. These solutions are both driven by Plyzer's proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Plyzer Technologies has offices in Barcelona, Spain and Toronto, Canada.

Plyzer Technologies securities are traded through the facilities of the OTCQB market under the symbol PLYZ.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of the Company. All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

