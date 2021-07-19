PLZ Aeroscience Acquires 220 Laboratories to Expand Full-Service Personal Care Capabilities

The acquisition of 220 Labs is PLZ's fourth acquisition in the personal care industry in the last two years. In total, PLZ now operates seven personal care facilities across the United States and Canada.

Founded in 1991, 220 Labs manufactures a variety of aerosol and non-aerosol personal care products including dry shampoos, conditioners, and body sprays. The company is known as a market leader in product development and has a long track record of innovation. 220 Labs operates out of a 200,000 square foot FDA-registered facility in Riverside, California.

"We are thrilled to welcome 220 Labs to our company as we continue to establish PLZ as the partner of choice for personal care brands in North America," said Aaron Erter, PLZ's President and CEO. "220 Labs is a renowned innovator and formulator within the personal care industry. We look forward to leveraging these capabilities across our combined enterprise to strengthen the value proposition we bring to our customers."

220 Labs is led by Ian and Eric Fishman, the second generation of Fishman family leadership at the company. Ian and Eric will continue with 220 Labs following the transaction.

"We are incredibly excited for 220 Labs to become part of the PLZ family," said Ian Fishman. "Over the past 30 years, 220 Labs has established itself as a premier partner for innovative personal care brands, and we will leverage PLZ's industry experience and national footprint to continue growing our company in its next chapter. We believe our combined company is poised to even better serve our customers in the years to come."

Headquartered outside Chicago, PLZ is owned by Pritzker Private Capital ("PPC") and management. With PPC's support, PLZ has continued to grow organically as well as through five acquisitions in the last two years – Champion Brands in 2021, Mansfield-King and Custom-Pak Products in 2020, and Liquid Technologies and Precise Packaging in 2019.

Carriage Hill served as the exclusive advisor to 220 Labs in this transaction.

About 220 Labs

220 Labs is a market leader in personal care contract manufacturing focused on hair, skin and body aerosol and non-aerosol products. Headquartered in Riverside, California, 220 Labs has a long track record of personal care production development and innovation. 220 Labs has been a proud family owned and operated business for over 30 years. For more information, visit 220labs.com.

About PLZ Aeroscience

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive. For more information, visit PLZAeroscience.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Abernathy MacGregor

Dan Scorpio / Kyla MacLennan

(646) 899-8118 / (646) 939-3062

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE PLZ Aeroscience Corporation

Related Links

http://PLZAeroscience.com

