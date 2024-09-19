PLZ Corp Opens Innovation Center in Bridgeview, Illinois, Expanding Research and Development Capabilities

Specialty manufacturer to enhance formulation and product testing in home cleaning, automotive and food product categories

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PLZ Corp, North America's largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, today officially announced the opening of a new Innovation Center in Bridgeview, Illinois, focused on product research and development. The 10,000-square foot, state-of-the-art space will also host enhanced product testing dedicated to home cleaning, automotive and food product categories to accelerate PLZ's efforts in enhancing product innovation.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Innovation Center will include three highly specialized facilities specific to home cleaning, automotive and food product formulation, in addition to a testing lab, all under one roof. The Innovation Center will serve as a central hub near PLZ's Downers Grove, Illinois corporate headquarters to innovate new products, tweak existing formulations, and conduct rigorous testing to help their customers meet evolving industry and regulatory standards.

The Innovation Center will be staffed by a team of dedicated researchers and scientists and is already fully operational.

"We've always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in aerosol and liquid product manufacturing to remain the partner of choice for our customers," said Brett Finley, CEO at PLZ Corp. "Our impressive new Innovation Center underscores our dedication to innovation and our mission to deliver the products that make people's lives better."

"We are excited about the potential opportunities that our new Innovation Center will unlock," added Kathy Elkey, President, Cleaning & Food Solutions at PLZ Corp. "By combining advanced research capabilities with our deep industry expertise in specialty manufacturing, we are poised to lead the way in enabling our partners to develop the next generation of products that set new benchmarks in performance, efficiency and sustainability."

Learn more at https://www.plzcorp.com/.

About PLZ Corp

PLZ Corp is the North American leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturing. The PLZ family of companies specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private-label products. PLZ formulates, blends, fills and packages more than 2,500 branded and private-label products including personal care products, cleaners and polishes, industrial solvents, lubricants and degreasers, adhesives, sanitary supply disinfectants, insecticides and air fresheners for home and industrial use. Headquartered outside Chicago, PLZ is owned by Pritzker Private Capital and management. For more information, visit www.plzcorp.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur-and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit www.ppcpartners.com.

