P&M Air Conditioning & Heating Celebrates 80 Years of Service and Earns 11th Carrier President's Award

HOUSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P&M Air Conditioning & Heating proudly celebrates a major milestone in 2025, marking 80 years of trusted service as a leading heating contractor and HVAC contractor in the Greater Houston area. This achievement is made even more special with the company earning the prestigious Carrier President's Award for the 11th time, recognizing excellence in customer satisfaction, technical expertise, and overall performance.

Since opening its doors in 1945, P&M Air Conditioning & Heating has remained dedicated to helping homeowners stay comfortable year-round with reliable HVAC repair, AC service, and AC repair solutions. Serving communities such as Houston, Bellaire, Pearland, West University, and Friendswood, the company has built long-standing relationships rooted in honesty, quality workmanship, and responsive service.

Owner Mike Maddux reflects on the company's journey and the people who made it possible.

"We are incredibly proud to reach 80 years in business. This milestone speaks to the trust our customers have placed in us and the commitment our team brings every single day," said Maddux. "We have always focused on doing the job right and treating customers like family."

The Carrier President's Award is one of the highest honors in the HVAC industry. It recognizes dealers who go above and beyond in providing exceptional service and maintaining strong operational standards. Winning this award 11 times highlights P&M's consistency and dedication to excellence.

Maddux added, "Receiving the Carrier President's Award again is a true honor. It shows that our focus on quality HVAC repair and dependable AC service continues to make a difference for homeowners across our community."

Commitment to Quality HVAC Services

P&M Air Conditioning & Heating continues to set itself apart by offering:

Reliable and timely HVAC repair services

Expert AC repair and installation solutions

Skilled technicians with ongoing training

A strong focus on customer satisfaction

About P&M Air Conditioning & Heating

P&M Air Conditioning & Heating is a family-oriented HVAC contractor based in Houston, TX. With 80 years of experience, the company specializes in residential heating and cooling services, including AC repair, system installation, and maintenance. Known for its integrity and expertise, P&M continues to be a trusted name for homeowners seeking dependable comfort solutions.

Contact Information

P&M Air Conditioning & Heating

Contact Person: Mike Maddux

Phone: 713-588-6249

Address: 6734 Rupley Circle, Houston, TX 77087

Website: https://pmhvac.com/

SOURCE P&M Air Conditioning & Heating