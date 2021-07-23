PM Calls to Redefine Sustainability at Virtual IGEM 2021

Organised by the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC), IGEM 2021 is being held virtually for the second consecutive year on www.virtual.igem.my. Themed "Redefining Sustainability", this prominent event that has been held for the 12 th straight year, expects 300 exhibitor booths from 50 countries and 30,000 registered visitors over the 6-month duration.

In his virtual keynote address, YAB Tan Sri Dato' Haji Muhyiddin said, "The unprecedented and rapid changes due to the pandemic has indeed forced us to continuously realign the sustainability aspect that has impacted many parts of our lives. As we wade through the pandemic, I would like to re-emphasize that we should not lose sight of the challenges that climate change poses. Climate change is showing signs that could have long-lasting impact and threats on social well-being, economic development and global health."

"'Redefining Sustainability' has been picked as the theme for IGEM 2021 where the focus is on climate change and green technology amid addressing the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. We need to find ways collectively to pursue economic and social well-being in an environmental-friendly manner. I believe IGEM fits such purpose as an important catalyst to chart our way forward," he added.

With a specific thematic monthly approach encompassing various areas within the sustainability sector such as Green Technology, Water, Climate Change & Environment, Sustainability, Green Financing and Energy & E-Mobility, IGEM 2021 will be hosting more than 100 conference sessions, webinars, and pocket talks, in addition to launches and signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

IGEM's long-standing strategic partner, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and business matching partner, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), will also be organising virtual business matching sessions between leading and emerging organisations on the IGEM website.

YB Dato' Sri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Minister of Environment and Water said, "The extended duration of 6 months gives IGEM's exhibitors, conferences and business matching partners greater opportunities to further cultivate a greener post-pandemic economy by eliciting the participation of a wider spectrum of industry leaders, green entrepreneurs, and delegates."

"With all these sessions and more planned in the coming months, I am confident IGEM 2021 will play an effective role and deliver on KASA's mandate of leading Malaysia's sustainable environmental and water conservation efforts while continuing to inspire impactful climate action not only in Malaysia but internationally as well," he concluded.

In the upcoming weeks, IGEM 2021 will be organising several key events, including the launch of Green Pages Malaysia 6th Edition: Green Products, Green Technology by the Malaysia Green Building Council (malaysiaGBC), as well as a Roundtable on Advancing Malaysia's Green and Circular Economy by Capital Markets Malaysia (CM2).

MGTC will also be hosting two signature events at IGEM 2021. The first one is the International Hydrogen Economy Forum and Strategic Lab, held for four days from 27 - 30 July. The forum will explore the potential role of hydrogen in the country's energy mix, which international panelists and local experts will lead. The Prime Minister said, "I welcome the efforts of Malaysian companies to establish collaborations on technology and knowledge sharing within the hydrogen ecosystem, commercialisation and green technologies. It is commendable that these companies are committed to actively invest in green hydrogen projects and delivery of renewable energy, circular economy and low carbon mobility."

The second event is the Convention on Promotion of Energy Sustainability Best Practices (COPES- BEST) with University Technology Malaysia (UTM), held from 28 – 29 July. It is an event endorsing best practices and innovation related to energy sustainability, energy efficiency and conservation.

In his welcome remarks, MGTC Chairman, Professor Dato' Ir. Dr A Bakar bin Jaafar said, "We at MGTC remain committed to playing an important role in supporting and driving the nation's green agenda. As we proudly unveil our new corporate logo today, we reaffirm our mandate to mainstream green technology and economy as well as low carbon development through green product and service expansion programmes and cultivate the adoption of green lifestyles through publicity and awareness programmes," he added.

To date, IGEM 2021 features close to 100 booths on its website, with more exhibitors expected to join in the coming months. Some participating exhibitors include international companies from the High Commission of Canada and the Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX) from Belgium and local companies such as Solarvest Holdings Bhd., SIRIM Berhad, CIMB Group, 3E Works Sdn. Bhd., Nextgreen Global Berhad and i2energy Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, please visit www.igem.my .

About Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC)

Formerly known as Pusat Tenaga Malaysia (PTM), Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC) was restructured in April 2010. It was under the purview of the Ministry of Energy Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) till 2018. Assuming the role of the country's lead agency, MGTC focused on catalysing the green technology agenda in line with the aspirations of the National Green Technology Policy 2009. For the period of 2018 till early 2020, MGTC was under the purview of Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change (MESTECC). Now, MGTC is under the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) and known as Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (remaining MGTC). As the lead agency for KASA, MGTC develops and implements programmes on green growth and does communication, education promotion and awareness for the climate change agenda.

SOURCE Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGTC)