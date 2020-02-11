P&M Corporate Finance - Bryan Hughes Promoted to Managing Director

"We are very excited to promote Bryan to Managing Director," said Matt Jamison, MD at PMCF. "Bryan has done an outstanding job leading and growing PMCF's MedTech team and is nationally recognized for his knowledge and expertise in executing transactions in the vertical. With his client-first mentality, investment banking experience, and his ability to develop younger team members, Bryan is extremely well positioned for future success. We look forward to Bryan's continued leadership and future contributions to PMCF."

Bryan began his career at PMCF in 2000 as an Analyst. He earned a BBA with distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, where he graduated with High Distinction. He holds his Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.

About PMCF

PMCF is a middle market investment bank providing global merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated industry teams providing services to the healthcare, medical technology, diversified industrials, plastics & packaging, business & technology services and consumer & retail industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI and Denver, CO and around the globe through its ownership in and leadership of Corporate Finance International (CFI). For more information, visit www.pmcf.com. Member FINRA, SIPC.

CONTACT: Catherine Wantuck, Catherine.wantuck@pmcf.com

SOURCE P&M Corporate Finance

Related Links

https://pmcf.com

