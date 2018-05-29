P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

SoundCom is a leader in the design, integration, installation, and support of clinical workflow and communication systems for healthcare facilities, educational institutions and corporations. SoundCom is a recognized provider of cutting-edge sound, video, and communications solutions for businesses and institutions of nearly every size. SoundCom also serves as a value-added reseller for AMETEK Rauland's mission-critical healthcare communication workflow solutions in Ohio and Michigan. SoundCom was a privately held company and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. It joins AMETEK as part of its Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) -- a leader in advanced analytical, monitoring, testing, calibrating and display instruments with annualized sales of $2.9 billion.

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of more than $4.7 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

SoundCom selected PMCF's Business & Technology Services Group, led by Matt Jamison and Matt Rupprecht, to serve as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. Commenting on the transaction, Paul Fussner, President of SoundCom, commented, "PMCF was heavily involved throughout each phase of the transaction process. With significant senior banker involvement, Matt and Matt led company positioning, transaction strategy, and deal negotiation. We are very pleased we hired PMCF for this transaction, and I would highly recommend PMCF to any company considering a transaction."

PMCF is an award-winning middle market investment bank providing global merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated industry teams providing services to the plastics and packaging, medical technology, industrials, consumer & retail, and business & technology services industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago and Detroit and around the globe via its Corporate Finance International associates. PMCF is an affiliate of Plante Moran one of the nation's largest professional services firms. For more information, visit www.pmcf.com.

