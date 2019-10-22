PM Hotel Group Adds Jamie Gamauf to the Newly Created Role of Vice President of Capital Projects

"An architect by education, Jamie brings his experience and expertise to his new role at PM Hotel Group as we continue to grow and diversify our portfolio," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski. "He's a real problem solver who's passionate about renovating and re-imagining hotels and restaurants that offer creative experiential concepts that add value and meet the needs of today's travelers."

Most recently Jamie was with Salis Holdings leading construction for their restaurant portfolio including their Ted's Bulletin and Federalist Pig projects. He previously worked with HMS Host as Senior Director of Design & Construction and Marriott International as Director of Design and Project Management.

In addition to his prior experience, Jamie is a licensed architect, a LEED Accredited Professional and a member of NEWH and the American Institute of Architects.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

