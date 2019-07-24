PM Hotel Group Announces Opening of Renovated and Rebranded Philadelphia Marriott Old City

"We are always excited when we have the opportunity to leverage our expertise in identifying markets and projects with significant performance upside through repositioning and rebranding. Transitioning this hotel into the re-imagined Philadelphia Marriott Old City will allow the hotel to capture emerging opportunities in the dynamic, resurging Philadelphia market," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski.

Owned and redeveloped by the Buccini Pollin Group, the 364-room property has received a comprehensive redesign connecting colonial with contemporary, city grid and historic port in one truly unique project. With interiors by Krause Sawyer, enhancements include the addition of a Great Room, M Club Lounge, updated guest rooms and 17,000 square feet of redesigned meeting space. "The design draws inspiration from the local warehouse structures and colonial detailing, industrial elements and artisanal craftmanship to hard-wearing garments and intricate tailoring," said Kajsa Krause and Tracey Sawyers, Co-Founders, Krause Sawyer. "The design narrative is translated into details where raw materials meet refined finishes, where innovative art meets traditional skills and where old and new connect." The property also now features a new Food + Drink concept called Society Commons, which offers a lively all-day space where guests can eat, drink, play and work.

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for our owners.

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. is a privately-held, full-service real estate acquisition, development and management company with offices in Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Philadelphia, PA. Formed in 1993, Buccini/Pollin develops and acquires hotel, office, residential, retail, and parking properties. Since inception, Buccini/Pollin has acquired or developed real estate assets having a value in excess of $5.0 billion, including 40+ hotels, 7 million square feet of office and retail space, 10 major residential communities, and multiple entertainment venues, including Talen Energy Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer team.

Krause Sawyer is an award-winning boutique design studio that creates thoughtful, inspired interiors for hospitality and travel. The firm brings a unique problem-solving approach and inherent sense of style to hospitality projects ranging from global brand prototypes to independent luxury hotels, developing a guest experience that will set them apart from their competition and withstand the test of time. For more information or to browse all projects, please visit www.KrauseSawyer.com.

