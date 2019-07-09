PM Hotel Group Announces the Addition of The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Baltimore Downtown | Inner Harbor to Its Portfolio

"We are excited to be managing this beautiful, historic property in Baltimore's in-demand Inner Harbor. Continuing to increase our company footprint in the Baltimore region and adding an additional Marriott brand to our portfolio is inspiring to our team," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski. "Being trusted to manage historic hotels like this one housed in a former bank building that dates back to 1900 and survived the great fire of 1904 is meaningful to us as we continue to build our collection of legacy properties."

Located in downtown Baltimore's Inner Harbor, the hotel is walking distance to the city's major attractions, including Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, museums, the National Aquarium and the Convention Center.

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for our owners.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top 15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

