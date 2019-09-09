PM Hotel Group Assumes Management of Airlie Hotel and Conference Center

Located just 45 minutes outside of Washington, D.C., Airlie transports guests into a world of rich history set amidst 300 acres of unspoiled rolling hills. Built in 1899 and named Airlie House after a Scottish castle, it has been welcoming global leaders, heads of state and diplomats since 1961. A member of Historic Hotels of America, today Airlie features 22,000 square feet of meeting space and 120 cottages and guest rooms set within a picturesque village atmosphere.

Airlie is considered the birthplace of Earth Day where the idea was first conceived and remains a champion of sustainability practices, even featuring a working organic farm on the grounds, growing and harvesting 10,000 pounds of produce annually. Offering a variety of distinct venues, including lush gardens and the historic grandeur of the Airlie House, the property also features the Airlie LOVEwork, an original art piece made from 95% recycled materials that embodies the notion that 'love is at the heart of every Virginia vacation.'

"Airlie is such a unique, historic property, and we are thrilled to have been selected to manage and expand Airlie's offerings," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski. "From weddings and meetings, to corporate retreats and weekend getaways, the energy and people that connect through the Airlie experience are the heart of what makes this so special."

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for owners.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

