PM Hotel Group Continues Momentum with 15 New Hotels Under Management in 2019

"This has been an exceptional year for us as we continue to work hard to deliver for our owners across all segments while building a winning, people-first culture that supports our purpose," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "Without our dedicated team, it wouldn't be possible to continue this impressive growth trajectory."

The 8-property contract includes premium branded full and select service hotels. This contract caps off a robust year of growth for PM Hotel Group, a year that also included the addition of two World of Hyatt Brands and the expansion of their independent and lifestyle collection, as well as the rebranding of a new flagship Marriott hotel in Old City Philadelphia. PM Hotel Group is poised to kick off 2020 with a strong Q1, already under contract to open two additional hotels in the first weeks of the new year.

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management and as a Best Place to Work in the hospitality industry, PM Hotel Group is committed to creating memorable travel experiences for its guests while exceeding their owners' financial objectives.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

