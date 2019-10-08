PM Hotel Group Continues Portfolio Growth with the Addition of Hyatt Regency Brand

"Hyatt Regency and the brand's commitment to caring for its people – both guests and team members – are perfectly aligned with our values at PM Hotel Group. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Hyatt, and we are excited to welcome the Hyatt Regency Fairfax team to our family," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski.

Located in Fairfax, Virginia, the hotel is just minutes from Washington, D.C. and the capital's famed sights. Recently renovated, the Hyatt Regency Fairfax offers nearly 10,000 square feet of meeting space for both corporate meetings and social celebrations.

An innovative leader in hotel management, PM Hotel Group was recently recognized as a Best Place to Work in the hospitality industry. Passionate about creating a people-first culture, PM Hotel Group is focused on achieving financial objectives for its owners while delivering truly memorable travel experiences for its guests..

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Diamond Haber

JHaber@pmhotelgroup.com

202.559.1916

SOURCE PM Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.pmhotelgroup.com

