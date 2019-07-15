PM Hotel Group Expands Portfolio with the Addition of Hyatt Hotels Brand

"We are thrilled to be forging new relationships across the hospitality industry and are excited to welcome the Hyatt Place King of Prussia into our growing family," said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski. "The Hyatt commitment to care – both for its own people and its guests – is perfectly aligned with our core values at PM Hotel Group, which are the foundation of how we do business."

Located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, the hotel is just minutes from destination shopping, dining and local sports venues including Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia Mall, Longwood Gardens and Chaddsford Winery. The property is also ideally located in King of Prussia's desirable corporate office district, home to numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for our owners.

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect – for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

