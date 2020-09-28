PM Hotel Group Named to Manage the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel

"We are proud to be selected to manage the previously brand managed property," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "We know and love the Renaissance brand ethos and its dedication to helping travelers navigate neighborhoods and discover hidden gems wherever they are. Together with the hotel's spectacular location in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, guests here will experience the best that Charm City has to offer."

The recently renovated, full-service lifestyle hotel features 622 rooms, nearly 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space, three food and beverage outlets and a signature, waterfront restaurant called Watertable. Situated in the heart of the vibrant Inner Harbor, the Renaissance is within walking distance of Baltimore's major attractions including M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards and the Baltimore Convention Center.

PM Hotel Group currently manages approximately 30 Marriott-affiliated hotels, including the Renaissance Philadelphia Downtown which opened in June 2018 following a dramatic, multi-million dollar renovation and rebrand.

