PM HOTEL GROUP Named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List

"PM Hotel Group was founded with a commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit. That's as true today as when we started out with one hotel. Our portfolio has grown over the past two decades, but we're still focused on our same values. That's what allowed us to scale while still pushing ourselves to constantly innovate," says Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest growing independent companies in the country."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners.

