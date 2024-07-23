PM PEDIATRIC CARE ACCELERATES GROWTH WITH ACQUISITION OF 10 URGENT CARE SITES IN FLORIDA

Nation's Largest Pediatric Urgent Care Provider Expands its National Presence to Include 13 Pediatric Urgent Care Sites Across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Pediatric Care, the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care and recognized leader in pediatric behavioral health, has added 10 Florida locations to its pediatric urgent care network. The new offices, formerly known as Night Lite Pediatrics prior to their 2022 acquisition by Pediatrix Medical Group, will now be called PM Pediatric Urgent Care.

"This partnership will bring together two like-minded organizations, combining our strengths to better serve our patients and communities," stated Kevin Trexler, Chief Executive Officer for PM Pediatric Care, "Night Lite has a long-standing reputation for excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to patient-centered care, like our own. Together, we'll benefit from shared knowledge, expanded resources, and a broader network of care facilities."

PM Pediatric Urgent Care offers best-in-class urgent care to children in a state-of-the-art, kid-friendly environment. The organization's focus on top-notch pediatric medicine, combined with its convenient availability during both late nights and weekends, has helped the nationally recognized network grow to nearly 90 offices across 15 states. The newly added locations in Greater Orlando, Jacksonville, Melbourne, and Port St. Lucie join PM's three existing locations in Southern Florida and will be open 365 days a year with extended hours to accommodate today's busy families.

Staffed by teams experienced in caring for ill and injured children, including board-certified pediatric emergency physicians and pediatricians, PM's urgent care sites offer pediatric imaging, lab testing on site, wound suturing, concussion care, IV treatment for dehydration, oxygen and nebulizer treatment, and other high acuity services that match what can be accessed in an emergency department, without the high cost of a hospital visit for families.

All of PM's Florida sites will offer both in-person and telemedicine services from birth to young adulthood. The expansion will also bring the availability of PM Pediatric Care's unique pediatric mental and behavioral health services to the broader community.

PM Pediatric Care is the nation's largest provider of specialized pediatric urgent care. Established as a premier alternative to a children's emergency department, the organization has since grown into a robust network of world-class pediatric healthcare initiatives, including comprehensive behavioral health services, emerging population health interventions, and partnerships with leading children's health systems and school districts. As a recognized thought leader in pediatric medicine, PM Pediatric Care is a 10-time honoree to Inc's 500/5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

