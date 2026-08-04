PM360 Announces 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree, CMO of the Year, and Brand Champions

PM360 established the Trailblazer Awards in 2009 to recognize and honor outstanding companies, marketers, marketing teams, brand managers, and initiatives that have demonstrated innovation and achieved incredible results in the life sciences.

Alex Gorsky joined Johnson & Johnson as a sales representative in 1988 and rose through leadership roles across the company before becoming its seventh dual Chairman and CEO in 2012, Executive Chairman in 2021 through retirement in 2023. During his tenure, he led significant breakthroughs across the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Consumer businesses while strengthening the company's reputation for innovation, operational excellence, and global leadership.

Lina Polimeni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer—Consumer, Eli Lilly and Company, leads corporate brand marketing, media, sponsorships, all product advertising and entertainment partnerships—including Lilly's Olympic and Paralympic sponsorships and one of the most ambitious cultural marketing programs in the pharmaceutical industry.

PM360 created the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year Award based on the guidance of our Editorial Advisory Board, recognizing the critical role CMOs play in driving a brand's success. This award marks the first of many years in which we will honor the exceptional leadership, vision, and impact of professionals in this vital role.

This year, PM360 will also recognize 31 Brand Champions—marketing leaders from across the life sciences industry who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and creativity while advancing programs that improve patient care and commercial success. Representing therapeutic areas and disciplines spanning AI/Innovation, Patient Engagement, HCP Engagement, Rare Diseases, Hematology/Oncology, and more, the Brand Champions exemplify the vision, dedication, and ingenuity driving the future of healthcare marketing. The awards honor individuals whose groundbreaking strategies and measurable impact have helped transform the way life sciences organizations connect with healthcare professionals, patients, and other stakeholders.

2026 BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

AI/Innovation

Xavier Hansen, Director, Innovation Lab - Emerging, Immersive and Experiential Technologies (AI / XR), Novartis

AI/Innovation

Joanne Kallas-Lewis, VP, Camzyos Marketing, Bristol Myers Squibb

Animal Health

Katie Jordan, Brand Manager, US Companion Animal Business Unit, Merck Animal Health

Autoimmune/Rheumatology

Selena Bauer, US HCP Marketing Lead, argenx

Autoimmune/Rheumatology

Maria Spaulding, Executive Director, Marketing Strategy, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Cardiology

Kristen Miller, Vice President, Brand Communications, LIB Therapeutics, Inc.

Cardiopulmonary

Michelle Gallant, Senior Director of U.S. Marketing, Liquidia

CNS

Patti Russo, Worldwide VP, Immunology Global Commercial Strategy, Bristol Myers Squibb

Dermatology

Brittany Mathes, Senior Director, DUPIXENT Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders

Elaine Goldwater, Senior Director, Endocrinology Marketing, Recordati Rare Diseases

Digital Strategy

Veronica Tripp, VP, Marketing and Commercial Strategy, Kura Oncology

DTC

Leslie Salomone, Director, US Caregiver Lead – Skeletal Conditions, BioMarin

Gastrointestinal

Corey Schwartz, Senior Director, Head of IBD Brand Marketing, Takeda

HCP Engagement

Samantha Yakal-Kremski, Director, Global Oncology Congress Strategy & Branding, Daiichi Sankyo

HCP Engagement

Crystal Deters, Senior Director, Apheresis & Infusion Operations, North America Hematology, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hematology/Oncology

Michelle Jimenez, Associate Director, Rare Blood Patient Experience, Novo Nordisk

Hematology/Oncology

Rebeca Bechily, Head of Marketing, PharmaEssentia

Infectious Disease/Vaccine Development

Rob Peck, Marketing Director, Customer Experience, GSK Vaccines

Innovation/Digital Strategy

Steven Xie, Vice President, Enterprise Omnichannel & Communications, Apnimed

Managed Markets/Payer Strategies

Nianwei (Nina) Qiu, U.S. Oncology Market Access Strategy Lead, IO-GI, AstraZeneca

Managed Markets/Payer Strategies

Niu (Amy) Niu, Director, Market Access Marketing, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.

Men's Health

Denise Campbell, VP of Marketing, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Nephrology/Urology

Samantha Meyers, Sr. Director of Digital Strategy, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Ophthalmology/Optometry

Matt Gibson, Senior Director of Marketing, Interventional Dry Eye, Sight Sciences

Ophthalmology/Optometry

Lisa Jensen, Senior Director, Global Marketing - Corneal Health, Glaukos Corporation

Patient Engagement

Shefali Upton, Senior Marketing Director, Genentech

Rare Diseases

Meghan Pawlak, Lead, Marketing, Global Rare Diseases, Chiesi USA, Inc.

Rare Diseases

David Chu, MBA, Executive Director, Marketing, Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.

Respiratory

Jenn Monahan, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions

Women's Health

Kris Gotschal, Head of Marketing, ELAHERE, AbbVie

Women's Health

Vincent Mesolella, Director of Marketing, Women's Health Division, Mayne Pharma Commercial LLC

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing a full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Gabrielle Smith, Senior Editor

646-300-8113

[email protected]

Gabriela L. Laracca, Managing Editor

646-300-8114

[email protected]

SOURCE PM360