PM360 Announces Winners of The 12th Annual ELITE 100 Awards: The Most Influential People and Teams in Healthcare and the Life Sciences

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, today announced the winners of its 12th Annual ELITE 100. The ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Out of over 500 submissions, 100 winners are selected by the PM360 editorial staff across various categories that span every facet of the industry.

Nominees for the award are evaluated based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.

"The life sciences and healthcare industries are constantly evolving, and we need visionary leaders like this year's ELITE 100 to propel us forward," said Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "These changemakers are launching bold new ventures, championing sustainability in pharma and life sciences, and harnessing data and tech to reach even the most overlooked patient groups. They're not only transforming patient care—they're inspiring the next generation of ELITEs to lead with heart, challenge the status quo, and create a better, more compassionate future for our industry."

PM360 also selects one person as the "Uber ELITE," or the individual among the nominees who best personifies the criteria of a PM360 ELITE. This year that honor goes to Olivier Bogillot, Head of General Medicines, North America. Olivier Bogillot has built a career that bridges healthcare policy, market access, and pharmaceutical leadership, giving him a uniquely holistic understanding of how to drive meaningful change across complex healthcare systems. Now serving as Head of General Medicines, North America at Sanofi, he leads efforts supporting the diabetes, cardiovascular, and transplant communities while championing transparency, patient access, and long-term system sustainability. From launching Sanofi's first U.S. Pricing Principles Report to helping establish the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster, Olivier has consistently focused on building partnerships, advancing innovation, and creating more resilient, patient-centered healthcare ecosystems.

Olivier will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual ELITE 100 Awards Event to celebrate this year's winners, which will be held June 23, 7 p.m. at NYC's Skylark Lounge. Tickets for the event can be purchased at pm360online.com/elitetickets. All of the 100 winners were profiled in PM360's May 2026 issue and you can read their profiles online at https://pm360online.com/category/issues/2026/may-2026/.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Contact:

Gabrielle Smith

Senior Editor, PM360

646-300-8113

Gabriela L. Laracca

Managing Editor, PM360

646-300-8114

SOURCE PM360