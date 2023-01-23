PMA Promotes Three Executives to Support Continued Growth

Ongoing focus on life sciences and technology development spur growth in Western region

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Management Advisors, Inc. (PMA) has promoted three members of its senior leadership team to new executive positions, a strategic step forward in continuing their growth throughout the Western region.

"Our strength as an organization lies in our ability to bring together leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and leverage their unique expertise, creating an ideal alignment with specific company needs," said Roger McCarron, President and CEO of PMA. "These strategic promotions will support current and future diversified growth in the Western region and nationally."

Allison Owens is now Western Regional President, responsible for service delivery and business growth in Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco. Allison joined PMA in 2014 and has served in increasingly significant leadership roles before her most recent role as Executive Vice President and General Manager of San Francisco, PMA's largest office. Allison has more than a decade of experience in project management, including previous roles at WRNS Studio and MKThink. She also worked in the financial industry, analyzing real estate transactions while trading and managing a $15 billion portfolio of real estate backed securities. She holds a Master's in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, and a BS in Business from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

Ken Richter is now National Life Sciences Sector Leader, focused on coordinating professionals across PMA's seven regional offices to deliver services on existing and new life sciences projects. With four decades of experience and deep knowledge in this highly complex industry, his appointment is a key part of the company's future growth strategy. Since joining the firm in 1999, Ken has served in key executive roles and has earned a notable reputation for leadership and specialized expertise in all aspects of large campus and facility planning, design, construction, and operations. He holds an MBA in Finance and Real Estate from San Diego State University and a BS in Construction Management from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo.

Tom Ramsey will take over for Allison as the General Manager of the San Francisco office. An architect and owner's representative with extensive experience in planning, design and construction for office, life sciences and corporate sector clients, Tom has been with PMA since 2013. Since 2022, he has also been a member of City Council in Piedmont, Calif, and served as Planning Commissioner for the city from 2015-2022. Prior to joining PMA, Tom was Principal and Owner at RPR Architects, and an Architect at GEZ Architect and Engineers. He holds a BS in Architecture from the University of Cincinnati's College of Design Art and Architecture.

