PMA Records and Y100 Miami Announce Taylor Castro, A Featured Performing Artist Debuting New Songs At The Jingle Ball Village Event

The lovely Taylor Castro, a Florida native with an explosively rising career, will be debuting two original songs, not yet released, including "Abyss" and "Ophelia's Flowers", certain to captivate her audience at Jingle Ball Village. She will also perform "London Bridge" from her debut album "Pure", featuring eleven tracks of original songs, encompassing a unified theme of embracing personal strengths while living a life of love. The album features songs included in three separate motion pictures seen on Lifetime & LMN and assorted movie streaming platforms. The collection of songs showcases her powerful voice with beautiful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, sure to delight her audience at the Jingle Ball Village!

Many of Taylor's original songs have been performed in multiple award-winning motion pictures. Songs from "Pure" were performed in a memorable, on stage performance in "Dream Killer" including "Don't Know What to Say," "Ballad of When We Danced," and "Heart of Mine" for which she was recognized by Los Angeles Film Awards as Winner of Best Young Actress Award. "Be Strong" was in feature film "Boyfriend Killer," and "I Got You" was included in the multiple award winning, motion picture "Girlfriend Killer"

Taylor is a passionately driven vocal artist with a powerful voice and a heart of "PURE" gold!

For more information, email Barbie@PMARecords.Com or call (954) 816-0100.

SOURCE PMA Records LLC