PMAT Awarded OASIS Small Business Pool 4 Award

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMAT—a leading SaaS company providing big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) programming, and software development—today announced it has been added to the list of approved vendors on the General Services Administration's (GSA's) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business (SB) Pool 4. This award paves the way for government customers to gain access to PMAT's software development solutions that use business intelligence, data analytics (data management), cybersecurity, AI/ML solutions to solve complicated business (tactical) challenges.

The OASIS SB contract vehicle eliminates the need to jump through acquisition hoops because the GSA has already done that for participants on their behalf. A process that previously took six months to three years now can take weeks to months, which is crucial for saving time and money to deploy mission-critical technology.

"This award extends our ability to create and deliver more innovative solutions that will help our Federal and DoD customers make operational and technical decisions quickly," said John Spruill, PMAT President. "We are already working closely with several DoD agencies, which will ensure more sectors can tap into our expertise to gain a competitive advantage with the most advanced technology designed to save lives, complete missions, and combat adversaries."

The OASIS SB vehicle provides an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity ( IDIQ ) contract that opens the door for flexible and innovative solutions that support complex professional services like those PMAT has been providing DoD customers since 2007. The benefit of using an IDIQ like OASIS is that the commercial and non-commercial requirements are streamlined to allow only highly-qualified vendors to participate. PMAT is one of 64 companies awarded this opportunity.

As one of the first companies to gain access to national classified data to provide better tactical solutions for government agencies, the OASIS Small Business Contract allows PMAT to continue building highly-tailored, secure cloud-based solutions with real-time analytics for customer agencies. The GSA OASIS SB Pool 4 recognizes the built-in value, time savings, and selection with contract work that covers three NAICS code exceptions under economic subsector 541.

"Designed to provide customers with the best value of services for complex professional service requirements, PMAT's well-known track record for marrying industry best practices with military responses and needs is a perfect fit," said Spruill. "The award contract supports R&D in physical, engineering, and life sciences while providing streamlined solutions for both commercial and non-commercial needs, which complements PMAT's existing customer base."

Learn more at https://www.pmatinc.com/ and http://www.gsa.gov/oasis .

About PMAT

PMAT is a leading SaaS company using DevSecOps to solve complicated business (tactical) challenges while breaking down national defense data silos. The Company's X-CAP™ cloud-based data visualization platform enables speed to decision for the warfighter, by allowing collaboration between operational, intelligence and tactical teams. Established in 2007, PMAT has provided clients with a new level of efficiencies using quality data in networks, software services, and platform services for a wide variety of clients from various sectors, including the Office of Naval Research (ONR), Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA 290E), Navy Digital Warfare Office (DWO) / Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC), Military Sealift Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, DHS, U.S. Coast Guard, Alion, Lockheed Martin and more. For more information, please visit www.pmatinc.com/ .

