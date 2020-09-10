PMAT Releases X-CAP™ 2.0 Platform Built Using DevSecOps Methodology

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMAT —a leading SaaS company providing Big Data Analytics, Situational Awareness, and Tactical Decision Aid technology solutions for today's most critical DoD elements—today announced the development of version 2.0 of the company's EXtensible Collaboration and Analytics Platform (X-CAPTM), a secure and scalable data ingest, persistence, and visualization system built using Open Architecture principles and DevSecOps methodologies to ensure maximum integration potential, adaptability, security and scalability.

In 2019, the DoD issued guidance that all agencies should be moving to a more modernized infrastructure and tap into the flexibility of DevSecOps stating that, "Legacy software acquisition and development practices in the DoD do not provide the agility to deploy new software "at the speed of operations." In addition, security is often an afterthought, not built in from the beginning of the lifecycle of the application and underlying infrastructure. DevSecOps is the industry best practice for rapid, secure software development."

X-CAP is purpose-built for the multi-source intelligence environments and is currently used by the U.S. Navy and the USCG in its Minotaur Family of Systems (MFoS) . "MIFC-LANT and D5 DRI work closely on Intel-driven MINOTAUR Operations in the D5 AOR. Subsequently, D5 DRI personnel often use MINOTAUR Web during their ops and find it very rewarding," said Maritime Intelligence Fusion Center Atlantic (MIFC-LANT), Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Team Lead D5 DRI: 5th Coast Guard District Division (D5), Intelligence Response Division (DRI).

The enterprise-class offering provides unparalleled flexibility given its elastic computing support and microservices-based architecture. Microservices implement applications as a collection of services that are highly maintainable and testable, loosely coupled, independently deployable, organized around business capabilities, and managed by a small team. The architecture also enables the rapid, frequent, and reliable delivery of updates to large, complex applications in a matter of hours or days versus the historically common weeks or even months-long delivery timelines.

"PMAT was one of the first companies to help the defense industry, and specifically the Navy to tap into Kubernetes and the ability to push out updates to its fleet within 24 hours," said John Spruill, CEO, PMAT. "X-CAP is the foundation product used by the Navy in its Minotaur Reach solution, which allows near real-time access to the largest repository of national classified data and allows the Navy to use it to make timely mission critical decisions. With the latest version of X-CAP we're adding more automation in classification and parsing of data, along with greater flexibility and faster deployment."

The DevSecOps approach used to build X-CAP 2.0 emphasizes security and allows for more autonomous management of solutions so that vulnerabilities are identified and isolated early on in code development. The new solution also ensures organizations like the Navy are able to push out mission critical data to the Fleet on operationally relevant timelines and is able to scale vertically as well as horizontally with sufficient system resiliency to ensure no single point of failure. Thanks to employing stateless services, any system component that experiences a failure can simply be discarded and a new instance picks up where the old one left off.

Specifically, the latest version of X-CAP focuses on improving technology benefits, including:

Speed-to-deployment - allowing microservices to be spun up and deployed quickly per business unit

Enterprise security integration - simplifying deployment to any enclave or hosting environment

Autonomous discovery and parsing of data - allowing classified data to be parsed and stored in a manner that saves bandwidth and allows for faster query

For more information on X-CAP 2.0 TM, please visit https://www.pmatinc.com/x-cap/

About PMAT

PMAT is a leading SaaS company utilizing DevSecOps to solve complicated business (tactical) challenges while breaking down national defense data silos. The Company's X-CAPTM cloud-based data visualization platform enables speed to decision for the warfighter, by allowing collaboration between operational, intelligence and tactical teams. Established in 2007, PMAT has provided clients with a new level of efficiencies using quality data in networks, software services, and platform services for a wide variety of clients from various sectors, including the Office of Naval Research (ONR), Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA 290E), Navy Digital Warfare Office (DWO) / Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC), Military Sealift Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, DHS, U.S. Coast Guard, Alion, Lockheed Martin and more. For more information, please visit www.pmatinc.com/.

