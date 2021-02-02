PMC Capital Acquires 150 Year Old Best-in-Class Specialty Consumables Ransom & Randolph Company from Dentsply Sirona

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PMC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC ("PMC Capital") acquires the assets of Ransom & Randolph Company, a leading mission critical manufacturer and supplier of specialty consumables to the global investment casting industry, serving aerospace, defense, industrial gas turbine, automotive, commercial, jewelry, dental, and art casting markets from Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The divestment of Ransom & Randolph is part of Dentsply Sirona's strategy to focus on its core business.

"We are extremely thrilled that this transaction creates an opportunity from which both sides will benefit. As Ransom & Randolph looks forward to the future, the roadmap will be to execute a growth model which includes strategic acquisition and organic growth," says Michel Tamer, Managing Partner of PMC Capital.

"As an independent business, Ransom & Randolph will strengthen its focus on our industrial foundry, jewelry and dental lab customer base, while also remaining an important partner to Dentsply Sirona. The R&R team and I are eager to serve our customers in new and exciting ways," says Daniel Nixon, President of Ransom & Randolph.

Founded in 1872, Ransom & Randolph is dedicated to advancing the global investment casting industry. Ransom & Randolph has provided foundries, dental labs, and jewelers with extensive process knowledge, exceptional technical expertise and innovative product technology since the 1800s. By coupling revolutionary product developments with experienced staff, manufacturing and warehousing facilities worldwide, Ransom & Randolph successfully helps customers become casting industry leaders.

CriticalPoint Partners, LLC served as Dentsply Sirona's exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About PMC Capital Partners, LLC

Established in 2019, PMC Capital is on the path of becoming one of the fastest growing private equity firms that invests in strategic opportunities where thought, operational resources and flexible capital can empower management teams to execute their business plans. PMC Capital currently owns and operates a portfolio of high quality national and international businesses in the lower middle market space, employing nearly 1,000 employees, with approximately $450M in combined annual revenues. With over 100 years of collective private equity experience, we bring a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and completing bolt-ons. With a committed pool of capital backed by a family office, PMC Capital targets control equity investment opportunities in the business services, industrial sectors, TMT, consumer, and healthcare. The nature of our platform allows for a longer term time horizon and a business friendly approach to ownership transitions, divestitures, and successions.

The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.pmccapital.com

About Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. . Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact:

Michel Tamer

Managing Partner, PMC Capital Partners, LLC

[email protected]

(818) 896-1101

Related Links

www.pmccapital.com

SOURCE PMC Capital Partners, LLC