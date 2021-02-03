PMC Capital Acquires Specialty Engineering Firm UniversalPegasus International from Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PMC Capital Partners, LLC (PMC Capital) is back again on the acquisition trail after completing the buy-out of an award-winning multifunctional engineering design firm, UniversalPegasus International, Inc., of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII). Headquartered in Houston, Texas, UniversalPegasus has a track record of delivering turnkey integrated engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) solutions; ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as No. 59 of the Top 500 Design Firms and among the top 10 in the petroleum sector. ENR's list ranks public and private companies by its markets' share of total revenue. Financial terms of the deal with HII were not disclosed.

"We are extremely excited to acquire UniversalPegasus International (UPI) and its amazing team of 600 professionals. Spearheaded by an impressive business leader in CEO, Tom Davison, the UPI team maintained record-level engineering design revenues during an economically crippling COVID-19 pandemic while building a backlog/pipeline of business that will continue to support future success. Acquiring UPI coincides with PMC Capital's vision to acquire and support an elite technical staff of engineers who deliver first-class mission-critical business services to blue-chip customers," said Chris Aye, Managing Partner of PMC Capital.

"UPI's decades of record success delivering engineering, logistical, and construction management solutions captivated PMC Capital. Not only will PMC Capital support UPI in maintaining a high level of service for its clients — we look forward to building and exceeding UPI's past accomplishments. We're excited to partner with Tom and his team as we aggressively embark on a multifaceted growth strategy," added Mr. Aye.

"UPI is the industry leader in project delivery and the employer of choice in the Houston and Calgary engineering markets. Our success stems from our strong company values and commitment to transparency. With PMC Capital behind us, UPI will continue to differentiate itself and outperform the competition as one of the few remaining independent oil and gas engineering companies. We expect to emerge from the pandemic in a strong financial position poised for double-digit growth," said Tom Davison, CEO of UPI.

"We are pleased to have reached this agreement. PMC Capital is a great new home for UniversalPegasus International, its world-class people and services," said Andy Green HII Executive Vice President and President of HII's Technical Solutions division. "It will enable UPI to continue to flourish, ensuring the business remains at the forefront of innovation and customer service in the future."

Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, LLC served as Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.'s exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

About UniversalPegasus International

UPI is a privately held company headquartered in Houston, with a strategically located office in Calgary, Canada, and currently employs close to 600 personnel.

UPI has provided a broad range of engineering and project management services to the energy industry for over 50 years. Whether onshore or offshore, from the wellhead to processing facilities to delivery points, UPI delivers the engineering, design, project management, survey, inspection and construction management personnel to move energy safely, reliably and efficiently to domestic and international marketplaces. Find out more at www.universalpegasus.com/.

About PMC Capital Partners, LLC

Established in 2019, PMC Capital is on the path of becoming one of the fastest-growing private equity firms that invests in strategic opportunities where thought, operational resources and flexible capital can empower management teams to execute their business plans. PMC Capital currently owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality national and international businesses in the lower middle-market space, employing nearly 1,000 employees, with approximately $450M in combined annual revenues. With over 100 years of collective private equity experience, PMC Capital brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies and completing bolt-ons. With a committed pool of capital backed by a family office, PMC Capital targets control equity investment opportunities in the business services, industrials, TMT, consumer and health care sectors. The nature of PMC Capital's platform allows for a longer-term time horizon and a business-friendly approach to ownership transitions, divestitures and successions.

The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.pmccapital.com

About Huntington Ingalls

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) designs, builds and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard and provides after-market services for military ships around the globe. For more than a century, HII has built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder at its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions. Employing more than 38,000 in Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana and California, HII also provides a wide variety of products and services to the commercial energy industry and other government customers, including the Department of Energy. For more information, visit:

