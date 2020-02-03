PMC Capital Partners Sells Plastics Color Corporation to Chroma Color Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMC Capital Partners, LLC, is pleased to announce that Plastics Color Corporation ("Plastics Color" or "PCC") has been sold to Chroma Color Corporation ("Chroma"), a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Launched in 1964 under the name Kamco Plastics, Plastics Color originally focused on reprocessed color compounds. Its commitment to producing quality products led to rapid growth into dry color, white concentrate, color concentrate, and other additives. In 1989, Kamco Plastics officially changed its name to Plastics Color Corporation. With facilities in Illinois and North Carolina, Plastics Color became a well-known name in the plastics industry.

Chris Aye, Managing Partner, PMC Capital Partners, said, "We are proud to have supported the Plastics Color management team in creating an extensive portfolio of specialty color and additive solutions to the plastics marketplace. We wish continued growth and success for the Plastics Color team."

Tom Bolger, CEO of Chroma, noted, "PCC has had a strong base of customers and is known for solution-based products and strong service, both being pillars of Chroma's offering. PCC's presence in medical and pharmaceutical products, food packaging, CPG, and construction applications will bring more technologies and know-how to Chroma to allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth."

George Abd, an Operating Partner of Arsenal added, "This combination continues Chroma's strategy of growth through both innovation and new product development as well as strategic business acquisitions. It was a pleasure working with the PCC and PMC Capital teams in completing this transaction."

Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC acted as the investment banking advisor to Chroma, and Genesis Capital provided advisory services to Arsenal. The law firm of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP acted a legal counsel to Chroma.

About PMC Capital Partners, LLC

PMC Capital is a private equity firm that invests in strategic opportunities where thought, operational resources and flexible capital can empower management teams to execute their business plans. With over 100 years of collective private equity experience, we bring a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and completing bolt-ons. PMC Capital targets control investment opportunities in the business services, industrial sectors, TMT, consumer, and healthcare. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information about PMC Capital Partners, please visit www.pmccapital.com.

About Chroma Color Corporation

Chroma Color Corporation is a leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier serving the global plastics marketplace. Chroma's extensive technical and manufacturing expertise coupled with its game-changing colorant technologies have enabled and delighted customers for over 50 years in diverse markets that include packaging, wire and cable, building & construction, consumer, medical, healthcare, lawn & garden, durables, sanitation, recreation and leisure, transportation and more.

https://chromacolors.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle‐market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 45 platform investments and achieved more than 30 realizations. Arsenal invests in industry sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, please visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Contact

Chris Aye, Managing Partner

PMC Capital Partners, LLC

chris@pmccapital.com

(818) 896-1101

