PMCF Advises Garmat USA on an Investment by MPE Partners

Based in Cleveland, Ohio and Boston, Massachusetts, MPE Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in lower-middle market companies primarily in the high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services industries. The firm works closely with their portfolio companies, partnering with industry-leading management teams and providing them with strategic, operational and financial support to create long-term shareholder value through superior operating and financial performance.

Johan Huwaert, CEO of Garmat, commented, "It is an exciting time in the collision repair industry, and we thought it was the right time to bring in a partner with the resources and experience to help us enhance our position as the innovation leader in our industry. MPE's operating executive resources and their long track record of partnering with entrepreneur-led businesses make them a great partner for Garmat USA."

PMCF served as exclusive investment banker to Garmat, managing the entire transaction process. Huwaert remarked, "We worked with PMCF for over a year to prepare for and execute this transaction, and the value they brought by providing a superior preparation process, in depth industry knowledge and management of the entire process exceeded our expectations and was absolutely critical to creating this outcome. We couldn't have selected a better advisor."

Adams Price, Managing Director at PMCF, added, "It was a tremendous opportunity to work with Garmat throughout the transaction process. Johan and his team have created a true leader in innovation and performance in the collision repair equipment industry and they are incredibly well positioned to capitalize on the end market dynamics currently unfolding. This transaction is evidence of that success, and this partnership with MPE will help them solidify their leadership position and create incredible value for their customers, distributors and employees."

The transaction closed in June 2019. Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP served as the legal advisor to Garmat.

ABOUT PMCF

PMCF is a middle-market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to companies in North America and Europe. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated industry teams providing services to industrial manufacturing, industrial distribution, consumer products, business services, plastics and packaging and medical technology industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Denver and globally through its ownership in Corporate Finance International™. For more information, visit www.pmcf.com.

CONTACT

Adams Price, Adams.Price@pmcf.com or Aaron Linnebach, Aaron.Linnebach@pmcf.com

SOURCE PMCF

Related Links

http://www.pmcf.com

