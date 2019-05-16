PMCF Advises Hosco Fittings, Classic Precision and IDS in Sale to Carlisle Fluid Technologies

Headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, Hosco is a manufacturer of precision stainless steel fluid handling components designed for high volume, high purity paint circulating and application finishing systems. Also headquartered in Wixom, Classic Precision specializes in close tolerance machining of super alloy components for the aerospace and defense markets. Headquartered in Shelby Township, Michigan, IDS designs and manufactures dispensing solutions for precision applications of high viscosity materials.

Carlisle is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for the commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, aerospace, medical, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, mining and construction industries.

Tom Murray, shareholder of Hosco, CP and IDS, remarked, "We are excited to be joining Carlisle and becoming an important contributor to their growth plan. Carlisle has a unique set of resources to help scale the businesses while broadening each company's product offerings and geographic reach. Our long-term goals align well with Carlisle, and we look forward to our shared future."

PMCF served as exclusive investment banker to the shareholders of Hosco, CP and IDS, managing the entire transaction process. Murray commented, "Working with PMCF, we realized early on the value they brought to the transaction throughout every stage of the process, from pre-transaction planning to management of the entire sale process. Their industry and transaction expertise ensured a smooth process for us, providing a positive outcome for all parties." Joe Wagner, Managing Director at PMCF, added, "Carlisle is well positioned to recognize and benefit from the strategic value of these operating businesses. This transaction represents the culmination of years of hard work by the shareholders and we're proud to be able to secure this transaction outcome for them."

The transaction closed in April 2019. Honigman LLP served as the legal advisor to Hosco, CP and IDS.

ABOUT PMCF

PMCF is a middle-market investment bank providing merger and acquisition advisory services to companies in North America and Europe. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated industry teams providing services to industrial manufacturing, industrial distribution, consumer products, business services, plastics and packaging, and medical technology industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago, Detroit, Denver, and globally through its ownership in Corporate Finance International™. For more information, visit www.pmcf.com.

