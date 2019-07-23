pMD Announces Free Secure Patient Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pMD , the innovation leader in health care technology, today announced a free HIPAA-compliant communication platform to better connect providers with patients. Now part of the free pMD® Secure Messaging™ platform, providers can securely communicate with patients through text or face-to-face via video conferencing, in addition to communicating with colleagues.

"Finally every health care provider in the United States can text and video chat with their patients at no cost. This addresses a fundamental, burning need for patients to be more connected and have better communication with their providers outside of face-to-face interactions; and an urgent need for burned-out physicians to have privacy and control over how and when these chats occur," says Adam Kenney, VP of Software Engineering at pMD. "When the two communicate in an asynchronous and timely way, the patients are happier and they're receiving better care."

A recent survey found the use of mobile technology in health care is improving patient safety and outcomes according to 94 percent of physicians and 90 percent of hospitals leaders surveyed. Unfortunately, nearly 30 percent of respondents reported still receiving unsecured text communications daily.

pMD aims to improve patient outcomes and accelerate care by connecting providers and patients instantly with the most user-friendly mobile solution. By giving users a mobile option for video conferencing, pMD can help providers and care teams save time, maximize resources, and focus on what's most important: their patients. pMD's Secure Messaging fosters robust communication while keeping patient care coordinated and compliant.

"I am so very happy that we started with pMD's Chat with Patients feature. This has made such a huge difference in my contact with patients," says a patient care coordinator who uses pMD to communicate with patients before and after surgery. "They [patients] work, and texting them is so much simpler and more convenient than calling or email. I also love that it's not invasive. They don't get my private information. This has been a real life-saver for me." Patients who use pMD to communicate with providers have also been positively impacted by the new feature. "Using the pMD app was a real anxiety reducer," says one patient. "If you have a question and something's not right you can get an answer through the pMD app. It's immediate. You feel closer to the doctor and staff. It's more personal. I would prefer practices that use this type of technology!"

Inefficient communication should never be a barrier to providing excellent patient care. pMD users can expand their network at no cost, providing a secure platform to chat about sensitive information with their patients and colleagues from different organizations. pMD's video chat enables providers to increase their reach and impact via teleconferences, ease transitions of care, and reduce readmissions.

About pMD

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD .

SOURCE pMD

Related Links

http://www.pmd.com

