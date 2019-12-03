PMD Automotive, LLC and Hansen Engine Corporation Establish Innovation Alliance

PONTIAC, Mich., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PMD Automotive, LLC, headquartered in Pontiac, announces an alliance with Hansen Engine Corporation, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, following successful signing of a commercial application, development, and production agreement to bring to market an innovative design of a supercharger, that has multiple patents, which provides better performance while also preserving or improving fuel economy.

"PMD Automotive is extremely excited to have been chosen by Hansen Engine Corporation to be a partner in delivering this new boost technology. Having been involved in engine R&D for more than 40 years, it is rare that we find an innovation that is so well-thought out and performs as claimed," said Dave Nunnelley, President of PMD Automotive, LLC. "This level of development makes me confident that drivers will benefit from this innovation. It will be a game changer in the performance market."

The announcement of this alliance includes adapting the Hansen Variable Displacement Supercharger® and engine control system to Chevrolet Camaros equipped with a GM 3.6L V6 engine. The alliance is also developing market interest among utility vehicles, power sports, and racing applications.

"PMD brings the expertise of veteran automotive experts together to further enhance and commercialize our Supercharger® technology. Securing the right skills, the proper market sector opportunities, and an attitude of commitment and excitement, makes PMD the perfect ally," said Bob Hansen, Chairman & CEO, Hansen Engine Corporation.

The PMD Automotive, LLC team has years of experience developing aftermarket and OEM application components. Hansen Engine Corporation has pursued its product innovation with a strong testing and patent focus.

About PMD Automotive

PMD Automotive, LLC is an innovative automotive design company, bringing back classic expression (aftermarket firm) focusing on integration engineering, "kit" design and procurement, engine controls and calibration, production, and aftermarket sales.

PMD Automotive has been an ideation and concept incubation lab with all the capabilities to drive ideas to products on a vehicle. PMD Automotive is the parent company of Neutech Design and Woodward Speed Shop.

pmdautomotive.com/

About Hansen Engine Corporation

Hansen Engine Corporation, an automotive engine research firm, creates, designs, prototypes, patents, and conducts laboratory testing on innovative devices directed at improving automotive engine operation.

hansen-engine.com/

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: 989-780-4090

Email: ashleigh@avictoriamae.com

SOURCE PMD Automotive, LLC