pMD Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings were unveiled on April 18, 2018 at the awards program and pMD placed 4th in the smallest company category, in addition to snagging 2nd place in the new Wellness Award category.

"pMD is about the people," said pMD CEO, Philippe d'Offay. "We're dedicated to hand-picking each and every team member and we hire passionate, motivated, and smart people who care about improving the lives of patients. I'm deeply humbled to be a part of this fun and dynamic team who is doing important work in health care."

About pMD

pMD gives doctors and their staff powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication and data capture platform, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration. pMD provides free interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital information and medical billing systems. The pMD team is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD.

About 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

