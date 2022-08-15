By going beyond gender and race to also include those with different cognitive abilities, PMDojo is giving companies access to previously overlooked talent to make tech more accessible to all.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMDojo , the remote-first global learning community connecting product enthusiasts to real-world career opportunities, announces changes to its flagship program to welcome, support, and advocate for individuals with various cognitive abilities. By broadening the conversation on diversity and inclusion in tech and tapping into the previously overlooked demographic of neurodivergent individuals (those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Tourette's syndrome, and other learning and mental health differences), PMDojo is bringing more qualified candidates into tech's talent pipeline. This comes at a particularly difficult time for technology hiring, as the great resignation is coupled with the realization that the last decade of DEI efforts has largely failed to retain diverse talent at the higher levels. These hiring challenges are especially pronounced in product roles, as the high barrier to entry and prerequisite of real-world experience make these high-paying positions less accessible.

PMDojo launches the first product accelerator program that advocates for neurodiverse talent to bridge the diversity and hiring gap in tech A safe and inclusive community to help people with all learning abilities thrive in the tech industry

"We know that diversity, creativity, and complex problem-solving skills are what drives tech innovation, and embracing those with various cognitive abilities can be the key to solving hiring challenges in product roles," says PMDojo founder and a woman of color in product, Bosky Mukherjee. "By asking simple questions and raising our awareness to recognize that people excel in various environments, we can unleash the world's talent pool otherwise overlooked by traditional hiring processes."

Unlike other programs that focus on larger group dynamics over individualized learning styles, PMDojo's program pillars have built-in safe and supportive environments to accommodate those with different learning abilities and social skills, while equipping everyone in the program with tools to work effectively with neurodiverse individuals. For example, the program offers product talent the flexibility to turn off their camera during sessions and be matched with mentors/teammates with higher EQs so they feel more understood while providing networking opportunities that reduce social anxiety and sensory overload. In addition, PMDojo members are invited to participate in small-group conversations around sensitive topics such as diversity, mental health, and bias in tech, while sharing their personal experiences without the risk of being judged by others.

As a result of this more inclusive approach, over 90% of PMDojo graduates have successfully transitioned into product roles without previous experience, and 98% feel more confident about navigating their careers. To date, PMDojo has contributed hundreds of diverse candidates to give companies access to a more diverse pipeline to make tech truly accessible to all.

About PMDojo

PMDojo is the world's first global learning community connecting product enthusiasts to real-world career opportunities that welcome, support, and advocate for individuals with various cognitive abilities. By broadening the conversation on diversity and inclusion in tech and tapping into the previously overlooked demographic of neurodivergent individuals (those with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, Tourette's syndrome, and other learning and mental health differences), PMDojo is bringing more qualified candidates into tech's talent pipeline through its Product Accelerator program. The PMDojo Product Accelerator is a transformative 10-week remote-first, immersive and apprenticeship-style program to give career transitioners real-world and industry experience while empowering them with the skills and confidence to stand out and thrive in a product career.

Check out what many of our community members and mentors have to say.

See examples of our alumni journeys here to see for yourself what is possible.

Media Contact

Bosky Mukherjee

Founder, PMDojo

[email protected]

16047549607

SOURCE PMDojo