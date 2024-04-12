PME of Ohio, Inc. Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PME of Ohio, Inc. (PME) announced that it is notifying individuals whose information was involved in a cybersecurity incident.

PME detected and took measures to address a security incident that involved unauthorized access to employee email accounts between November 15, 2023 and December 6, 2023. We conducted a review of data in the email accounts and determined the information that was contained. The review determined that the files contained names, dates of birth, financial account numbers, driver's license numbers, and limited medical information. On April 12, 2024, PME began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved in the incident and regarding whom PME has been able to identify a last known address. Information about some steps you may consider taking to protect your personal information is included below.

PME is offering a complimentary one-year membership for Experian's IdentityWorks credit monitoring and identify theft support. This product helps detect possible misuse of personal information and provides identity protection support. For more information on Experian's IdentityWorks, including instructions on how to activate the complimentary one-year membership, as well as some additional steps individuals may consider taking to protect their personal information, please visit PME's website and look for the link https://pmebabbittbearings.com/security-incident-notice/.

PME encourages everyone to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If individuals see charges or activity they did not authorize, please contact the relevant credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

We regret any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause. To help protect against an incident like this happening again, we implemented additional security measures to enhance the security of our email environment and will continue to train our employees concerning data security. If you believe your information was involved and/or have any questions about this incident please visit PME's website, https://pmebabbittbearings.com/security-incident-notice/ or by calling 833-918-7947, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST.

SOURCE PME OF OHIO, INC.