PMG & Gaston Family Health Services: More Than 1 Million Encounters

PAWTUCKET, R.I., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaston Family Health Services (GFHS) was established in 1991 to provide family healthcare services to anyone in need, regardless of ability to pay. The organization started as a small neighborhood clinic and now provides medical, dental, behavioral health counseling and other specialty services at locations across seven North Carolina counties.

The Beginning: In 2008, amidst a period of rapid growth, GFHS began looking for a business partner to manage the complexities of FQHC revenue cycle/billing processes. Between medical, dental and behavioral health visits, the organization was searching for a needle in a haystack, qualified FQHC billing professionals. After conducting a comprehensive search process, GFHS chose to partner with PMG.

Growth and Continued Success: Since then, GFHS has expanded, providing more care, in more places, for more individuals. Over the years, they have also navigated changes in Managed Medicaid and the payor mix, seen the birth of the Affordable Care Act and addressed the challenges associated with reductions in funding. In addition, the organization recently transitioned to new clinic management and electronic medical records software.

PMG has been there for GFHS every step of the way, processing more than 1 million encounters to date.

"I like that when you call PMG on the phone, you get to talk to someone who is knowledgeable and will handle your problem, take responsibility and do a good job," says GFHS Chief Financial Officer, Bob Martin. "I feel like I get the attention I deserve when I call and my requests never fall on deaf ears. That's a big thing for me. I'd recommend PMG as a billing service for any FQHC."

Since Martin came on as CFO in 2003, GFHS has grown at the rate of nearly 20% a year. The organization is now around $50 million in revenue, 200,000 annual encounters and 700 employees.

"GFHS is among our largest and longest-tenured clients," says Robert Skeffington, Executive Vice President and Partner at PMG. "Their success is a testament to their focus on their patient base and the quality of their leadership and staff. Congratulations to their entire organization, and here's to many more millions of encounters to come."

About Gaston Family Health Services: To learn more about GFHS, please visit gfhs.info.

About PMG: PMG specializes in revenue cycle management solutions designed specifically for FQHCs. We offer full outsourcing, revenue analytics for denial avoidance, monthly reporting and provider credentialing and enrollment services. PMG will help increase revenue, enhance cash flow and reduce your overall cost-to-collect. We have a successful track record of improving the financial and operational position of every one of our clients. Why shouldn't you be next? To learn more, visit www.GoPMG.com.

