PMG Integrates IAB Tech Lab AAMP Standards Into Alli Operating System

Integration Brings Agentic Buying Capabilities To Scale With Greater Efficiency, Transparency, And Interoperability

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAB Tech Lab, the global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, announced that PMG has integrated Alli, its proprietary operating system, with Tech Lab's AAMP Buyer Agent architecture and Agent Registry, industry standards that define how AI-driven software agents operate and interoperate, enabling scalable, standards-based agentic media buying. The integration reflects growing industry adoption of interoperable agent frameworks designed to improve efficiency and transparency across digital advertising workflows.

"Agents only create value when they can work together across platforms, partners, and workflows," said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. "The fastest path to agentic adoption is to build on existing open standards rather than reinventing the foundation. PMG is showing how that approach can bring agentic advertising into live media environments today."

PMG's proprietary Alli operating system now incorporates the Tech Lab's Buyer Agent and Sub-Agent architecture, allowing teams to design and deploy specialized agents aligned to specific client and channel media planning and buying needs. These hierarchical agents enable tailored capabilities across verticals, ensuring that different industries, from quick-service restaurants to luxury brands, can operate with the tools and intelligence most relevant to their business. By aligning with industry standards, Alli simplifies interoperability with external partners and systems, and accelerates integration and adoption.

The Alli operating system is used across PMG's organization to manage media buying, integrate with data providers, and coordinate with demand-side platforms and direct partners. With the addition of agentic capabilities, teams can automate routine tasks, improve accuracy, and focus more on strategic decision-making. The integration of IAB Tech Lab Agent Registry further enables buyers to discover and utilize available agents more easily, supporting a more connected and transparent ecosystem.

"By integrating the Agent Registry and Buyer Agent framework into Alli, we're able to scale our agentic approach in a way that's both flexible and grounded in industry standards," said Mike Treon, Head of CTV & Video Strategy, PMG. "This allows our teams to move faster, reduce manual work, and deliver better outcomes for clients."

This work was developed in collaboration with the Tech Lab's Agentic Task Force, a special working group focused on agentic standards, and reflects ongoing industry efforts to standardize agent-based workflows. IAB Tech Lab will continue working with members and partners to expand adoption and refine these frameworks to support broader agentic interoperability and innovation.

To learn more about AAMP, click here.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, brands, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; cross-channel programmatic effectiveness and ad measurement; and the impact of LLMs and AI agents on advertising. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, Trusted Server, and the Agentic Roadmap initiative for agentic advertising. Board members and companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

About PMG

PMG is a global, independent platform company helping the world's most iconic brands unlock their potential. Powered by amazing people and our proprietary operating system, Alli, PMG turns intelligence into momentum, driving lasting business impact with tailored solutions that sit at the intersection of business, marketing, and advertising. Developed in house, Alli gives brands the immense benefits of unified media, data, creative, and strategy within a single, scalable solution. With offices in New York, London, Dallas & Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Brighton, Costa Rica, Cleveland, Düsseldorf, Mexico City, and Toronto, PMG's team is made up of more than 1,000 employees globally. The firm's work for brands like Apple, Nike, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Zoom, Experian, Intuit, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry awards, including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year. PMG has also received recognition as MediaPost's 2025 Independent Agency of the Year, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and is the only company named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 11 years in a row. For more information, visit pmg.com.

SOURCE IAB Tech Lab