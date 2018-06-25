PMG Launches New Brand Framework "Digital Made for Humans"

The seven-year-old agency is restructuring and fortifying its talent pool with strategic new hires to better help clients solve the increasingly complex brand challenges of today. As brands are being forced to consider when and how to foster a more human and authentic connection with their consumers, PMG is expanding its offerings to include a content studio, investment in their growing influencer practice, and further engineering around their owned technology stack. The expansion will help clients capitalize on the rise of mobile, navigate the use of emerging technologies like blockchain and voice assistants, and leverage multiple data sources to drive consumer-centric content and creative.

This shift is a direct response to PMG's assessment of key changes in the industry over the last several years. In order to combat the challenges of a post ad-blocking world amid rapidly changing consumer behaviors, a renewed consumer demand for more entertaining and less disruptive content, and a concurrent pressure for CMOs and their executive teams to consolidate partnerships, PMG is doubling down on solving the next generation of digital challenges by creating a better digital environment for humans. Put into action, PMG utilizes data and digital content to add value to users' online experiences, through proprietary technology and ethical targeting methodology – backed with the conscientious belief that just because something is possible doesn't make it necessary.

"'Digital Made for Humans' is not just a new brand tagline. It's a challenge to ourselves, as an agency, to embrace key principles and ensure a more positive experience for our brand clients and the consumers they touch, by encouraging brands to use emotional, real-world human intelligence to administer their behavior online," said George Popstefanov, founder and CEO of PMG. "At PMG, we have always invented new technologies, cultivated authentic relationships and developed innovative strategies; however, our new framework positions us to offer something beyond that of our competitors, as we can continue giving our clients the edge they need to survive and thrive by helping them interact digitally to persuade action, similar to how humans interact in the real world."

PMG's new brand platform has been rolled out across the newly redesigned website (www.pmg.com), and the expanded suite of services is being utilized for businesses across the agency's client roster.

PMG is a digital agency that seeks to inspire people and brands that anything is possible. Driven by shared success, PMG uses strategy, media, insights, technology, and creative to deliver against its mantra of Digital Made for HumansTM. Founded in Fort Worth, Texas and with offices in Austin, Los Angeles, and London, PMG's work for brands like Apple, Beats by Dre, Sephora, Cirque du Soleil, Madewell and OpenTable runs across 50+ countries globally and has received top industry recognition from Cannes Lions to Adweek Media Plan of the Year.

Ranked by Deloitte, Inc., and Entrepreneur as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation, PMG has grown because of its commitment to continuous improvement, business integrity, and cultivating dynamic relationships. That's why the agency has retained 90% or more of its clients over several years, and why Ad Age ranked PMG #5 in its annual Best Places to Work list two years in a row. For more information about PMG, visit www.pmg.com.

