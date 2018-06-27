PMI Extends Cooperation Agreement with SAFEA for Five Years

Extending their 20-year relationship, the Agreement will allow PMI and SAFEA to continue their efforts to cultivate talented project managers in China, and will allow them to jointly develop programs and events that will further professionalize the industry in China.

Mr. Mark Langley, President and CEO of PMI said, "Together, China and the U.S. represent about 60% of PMI's active certification holders, so it is very exciting to be able to continue our relationship with SAFEA by extending our Agreement. The China PMO Symposium is our first industry-focused event to be held in China; we look forward to organizing more events in the years to come and to playing an increasingly essential role in implementing strategy and delivering value for organizations."

Mr. Jinfa Wan, the Director of the Training Center at SAFEA (TCSAFEA) said, "PMI plays an important role in our joint venture of cultivating a group of talented project management professionals in China. PMI's decades of experience in the field of project management and its wide acceptance across countries and industries is greatly valued by China and is backed by a series of supporting measures facilitated by SAFEA."

During the Symposium, Mr. Langley introduced insights from PMI's annual global research - Pulse of the Profession® 2018 that organizations and individuals in China can leverage to drive success in disruptive times. The three key trends that will profoundly impact the future of the profession, namely:

Trend #1: Embrace the Value Delivery Landscape

The future of project management will require organizations and individuals alike to embrace a full spectrum of competencies and approaches. By maturing the value delivery landscape, organizations can minimize their risks, control their costs, and increase value.

Trend #2: Elevate the Project Professional

The PMI Talent Triangle® outlines the varied skills that project managers need to succeed, including Leadership, Technical Project Management, and Strategic and Business Management. Now, a new digital overlay needs to be added to these, emphasizing that digitalization impacts every aspect of our work.

Trend #3: Take Advantage of Disruption

More organizations will leverage the power of disruptive technology to enhance the way they operate and to drive greater value. The bottom line is that smart leaders embrace new tools, such as cloud computing, IoT, AI, and more.

Pulse of the Profession® is PMI's annual global survey of project, program and portfolio managers charting the major trends in project management. For more information about Pulse of the Profession 2018, please visit: https://www.pmi.org/learning/thought-leadership/pulse/pulse-of-the-profession-2018

About Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research.

Since 1999, PMI standards and certifications have been recognized by more and more Chinese government departments, enterprises and individuals. Over one million individuals in China have received professional project management training, of which more than 210,000 people hold active PMP professional certifications. They serve as backbones, assisting their organizations in increasing the success rate of projects, thereby promoting the development of the industry and the overall economy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.pmi.org/

