PMI Foods and CityServe Host July 4th Holiday Event for Veterans and Their Families in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), CityServe and Decision Tactical teamed up to host a special 4th of July event at Glad Tidings Church in Ocoee, Florida, to honor and support veterans and their families. The event featured a day of fun, food, and games, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

PMI Foods donates ribs for City Serve Veteran's event.

The PMI Foods' sponsored-event, offered a range of activities for veterans and their families, including delicious food, entertaining games. at the Independence Day Celebration organized by CityServe and Decision Tactical, attendees enjoyed a BBQ featuring 5,000 lbs. of high-quality pork ribs provided by PMI Foods.

"PMI Foods is delighted to work with CityServe once again and their local partners in Florida to support a tremendously successful event for veterans and their families," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "This July 4th holiday weekend, it was an honor and privilege to show our heartfelt appreciation to some of America's veterans who fought to defend our freedoms."

"Let me applaud PMI foods for their willingness to help feed people in our local community as we do Gods work," said Todd Lamphere, Vice President of Government Relations, CityServe. "As Always, PMI's substantial donation of food will help feed thousands of veterans and their family members in Central Florida."

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders who help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Learn more at https://cityserve.us/

SOURCE PMI Foods