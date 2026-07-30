PMI Foods Celebrates America's 250th with Donation to Utah Food Bank

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of America's 250th birthday, PMI Foods recently partnered with the Utah Food Bank to support Utahns in need. Through the partnership, PMI Foods donated 1,738 fully cooked frozen protein products to feed families facing food insecurity across the state. The donation includes premium protein items such as buffalo chicken, garlic beef, brisket and steak.

"For 250 years, communities across the nation have come together to support each other through difficult times," said PMI Foods President Darin Parker. "In honor of this important milestone, we are proud to provide high-quality meals to families in need across our home state through our partnership with Utah Food Bank."

The food is being distributed through Utah Food Bank's statewide network of 309 partner agencies, including food pantries, shelters and senior centers.

"High-quality protein is one of the most requested and hardest to source foods we distribute," said Ginette Bott, Utah Food Bank President & CEO. "This generous donation from PMI Foods will help us provide nutritious meals to thousands of Utahns through our network of partner agencies. We are grateful for their support and shared commitment to fighting hunger."

This donation to Utah Food Bank embodies PMI Foods' commitment to supporting communities in need with high-quality, nutritious foods.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies a spectrum of products to all major international markets with corporate offices located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates across multiple platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging.

For more information about PMI Foods go to pmifoods.com

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 309 partner agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 69.6 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 58 million meals, to Utahns in need across the state from their distribution centers in Salt Lake, St. George, Springville and Blanding. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org.

SOURCE PMI Foods