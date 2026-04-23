PMI Foods Celebrates Earth Day By Planting 10,000 Additional Trees With One Tree Planted

SALT LAKE CITY, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day yesterday, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) announced a donation of over $13,000 to One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation. This partnership will plant another 10,000 trees in the Amazon, as part of an initiative that has planted over 100,000 trees so far. PMI Foods' donation will help reforestation efforts by planting more than 100 U.S. football fields of new growth trees.

"Our partnership with One Tree Planted allows us to combat climate change and ensure we maintain a strong environment for our children and our grandchildren," remarked Steve Johnson, Chief Financial Officer at PMI Foods. "By investing in reforestation, we are not only helping to combat deforestation and habitat destruction, but also reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth as good corporate citizens who want to give back and make a difference."

The Amazon rainforest is home to more than 80% of the Earth's terrestrial species, yet this crucial ecosystem faces significant threats from unsustainable agricultural practices and cattle ranching, leading to deforestation and habitat loss. PMI Foods is proud to partner with One Tree Planted in a sustained tree planting effort to help protect nature.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment," said Chelsea Durante, Manager of Corporate Partnerships at One Tree Planted. "This Earth Day, PMI Foods is once again partnering with One Tree Planted to restore forests, enhance biodiverse habitats, and support communities in the Amazon Rainforest."

PMI Foods' Earth Day contribution reflects its broader dedication to sustainable business practices. Through charitable partnerships and a commitment to supporting local communities, PMI Foods continues to help restore ecosystems and feed those in need worldwide.

About PMI Foods:

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies a spectrum of products to all major international markets, with corporate offices located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates across multiple platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging.

More information about PMI Foods is available at pmifoods.com.

About One Tree Planted:

One Tree Planted is an environmental nonprofit that is dedicated to making it simple for anyone to help the environment. Their simplified donation process and global reach has helped the organization build a movement of supporters who believe in the power of trees. More information about One Tree Planted is available at: https://onetreeplanted.org/.

SOURCE PMI Foods