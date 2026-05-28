PMI Foods Donates Over 3,700 Pounds of Food to Atlanta Families in Need at City of Refuge

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Memorial Day weekend, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) partnered with City of Refuge by donating more than 3,700 pounds of high-protein food products to feed thousands of community members facing crises such as homelessness, food insecurity, and human trafficking in Atlanta, Georgia. This donation included 2,640 pounds of chicken breast fillets, 600 pounds of jalapeño cheddar pork sausage links, 360 pounds of butter, and approximately 100 pounds of garlic toast used by City of Refuge to prepare nutritious meals for residents and extend support to disadvantaged families throughout the surrounding community.

City of Refuge received over 3,700 pounds of food products from PMI Foods.

"Helping communities in need is at the heart of what PMI Foods does," remarked PMI Foods President Darin Parker. "We are honored to continue our partnership with City of Refuge to support their extraordinary work providing stability, healing, and a path forward for individuals and families."

"The Atlanta families and community members we support were overwhelmed by the timing and generosity of this incredible gift," said Scott Steiner, City of Refuge COO. "PMI Foods continues to serve as an invaluable and trusted partner in our mission. Donations like these enable us to give back at a large scale, providing our city's most vulnerable with much-needed nourishment as they transition out of crisis."

PMI Foods remains committed to fighting food insecurity and supporting charitable organizations across the country.

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets, with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing three brands: PMI Global Solutions, managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, PMI Distribution, supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com.

About City of Refuge

Since the organization was founded in 1997, City of Refuge has transformed the lives of more than 35,000 people by providing the tools they need to break down barriers through a strategic mix of supportive services that target health & wellness, housing, vocational training, and youth development. The nonprofit is headquartered in Atlanta's historic Westside and has several satellite campuses across the country. More information about City of Refuge is available at: www.cityofrefugeatl.org.

SOURCE PMI Foods