PMI Foods Donates Protein to Feed More Than 2,500 People

News provided by

PMI Foods

21 Dec, 2023, 09:22 ET

First Assembly of God Huntington Park Receives Donation to Feed Community

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) worked with Reverend Ramon Camacho of First Assembly of God Huntington Park to donate more than 1,000 lbs. of beef to feed those in need this holiday season.

"We are proud to help feed those who need it most this holiday season," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "We are thankful for the opportunity to work with Reverend Ramon Camacho to help feed families and children in need."

The 1,270-pound donation will be approximately 2,500-3,000 meals for people in need.

"We are grateful to PMI Foods for stepping in with their donation to help us serve our community members in need," said Reverend Pastor Ramon Camacho at First Assembly of God, Huntington Park. "This donation will have a transformational impact helping us feed thousands of people in the Huntington Park, California area impact during this holiday season."

This is part of a larger commitment by PMI Foods to feed the needy in the United States and across the globe. This partnership comes after donations from PMI Foods to Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church for Thanksgiving meals in Florida, to CityServe for Ukrainian refugees and to the L.A. Food Mission to help feed homeless residents.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC 
PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more please visit the PMI Foods website at https://www.pmifoods.com.

About First Assembly of God, Huntington Park 
Huntington Park First Assembly of God led by Reverend Pastor Ramon Camacho. The church actively works to help the local community.

SOURCE PMI Foods

