PMI Foods Honored at the China International Import Expo 2024 With Prestigious Award for Trade Promotion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PMI Foods proudly participated in the seventh edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), held from November 5th to 10th in Shanghai. With over 3,500 exhibitors from around the globe, CIIE has reaffirmed its status as a premier platform for international trade and cooperation since its inception in 2018.

This year's expo showcased a diverse range of industries, featuring exhibitions by multinational companies and various signing ceremonies that promote global partnerships. Notably, the Jing'an district introduced the Quality Products Import Demonstration Zone, reflecting China's commitment to enhancing import quality and fostering economic growth.

At the recent prestigious event, PMI Foods was honored with the Customs Authorized Economic Operator Advanced Certification (OEA) Award. This prestigious accolade reflects the company's outstanding reputation within the competitive food market, recognizing its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of customs safety. The OEA certification is awarded to businesses that demonstrate compliance with stringent customs regulations, ensuring the integrity of their supply chain.

"We are honored to receive the OEA Award at this year's CIIE," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "This recognition validates our dedication to excellence and our ongoing efforts to ensure the highest safety standards in our products. We look forward to expanding our footprint in China and contributing to the import market with our quality offerings."

PMI Foods' receipt of this award not only highlights its dedication to quality and safety in food production and distribution but also emphasizes its proactive approach in implementing best practices to foster trust and reliability among its partners and consumers. This achievement positions PMI Foods as a leader in the industry, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and responsible business operations.

As PMI Foods continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to fostering relationships in international markets and enhancing its contributions to the global food industry.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com

About The China International Import Expo

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a significant annual event held in Shanghai, designed to showcase China's commitment to opening its markets and promoting international trade. Launched in November 2018, the CIIE is the first national-level import expo in the world, reflecting China's ongoing efforts to enhance global cooperation and encourage countries to engage in dialogue and partnership. The expo serves as a platform for companies from around the globe to display their goods and services, covering various sectors including technology, consumer goods, automobiles, and health care. Each year, thousands of exhibitors participate, presenting innovations and fostering connections with potential buyers and investors from China and beyond.

