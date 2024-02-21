PMI Foods Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 10,000 Trees as Part of a Longer-Term Commitment

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) is continuing our partnership with the environmental non-profit tree planting charity, One Tree Planted, to plant 10,000 more trees in the Amazon. This announcement is a part of PMI Foods' long-term plan to plant 1,000,000 trees.

"Our continued partnership with One Tree Planted has been a wonderful initiative for PMI Foods. Together, we are working to combat climate change, deforestation, and habitat destruction," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "At PMI Foods, our priority is feeding people and being good corporate citizens. We are very passionate about protecting the environment, and this is just one small step forward in our effort to give back and help make a difference."

One of the most effective ways to fight against climate change is by planting more trees, especially in the Amazon rainforest. The Amazon is home to more than 80% of the world's land animals, but it's in danger due to unsustainable farming and ranching practices. PMI Foods is proud to be a partner of One Tree Planted, working together to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest and help the local communities affected by environmental changes. This reforestation effort can have a significant social impact on the environment and wildlife.

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with PMI Foods," said Hannah Ewing, who manages corporate and strategic partnerships at One Tree Planted. "As we move into our second year of partnership, we are excited to continue to get trees in the ground in the Amazon Rainforest, having positive impacts on nature, biodiversity, and communities."

PMI Foods has made a commitment to develop sustainable solutions in the global food market that safeguard our environment, while also providing benefits for both customers and suppliers. Through a collaboration with One Tree Planted, PMI Foods aims to create more sustainable long-term value, rebuild rainforests, and make a positive social impact across the world.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more visit: https://www.pmifoods.com/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and experts to create an impact on nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provides jobs for social impact, and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

