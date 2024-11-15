PMI Foods Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 20,000 Trees as Part of a Commitment to Fight Deforestation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) has announced that they are partnering with the environmental non-profit tree planting charity One Tree Planted to plant another 20,000 trees in the Amazon. With this latest donation, PMI Foods will have helped reforest more than 75 U.S. football fields, which is a great achievement.

"Our collaboration with One Tree Planted has been an incredible initiative for PMI Foods. Together, we are addressing issues like climate change, deforestation, and habitat loss," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "Focusing on sustainable and environmentally responsible growth is essential for the future of PMI Foods. We are deeply committed to environmental protection, and this is just one of the many steps we are taking to support and care for our planet."

A highly effective approach to combat climate change is to enhance tree planting initiatives, particularly in the Amazon rainforest. This crucial ecosystem is home to more than 80% of the Earth's terrestrial species, yet it faces significant threats from unsustainable agricultural practices and cattle ranching, leading to deforestation and the loss of habitats. PMI Foods is proud to partner with One Tree Planted in a dedicated effort to plant trees in the Amazon. This collaboration aims not only to restore the rainforest's vibrant landscape but also to support local communities negatively impacted by environmental degradation.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we sincerely appreciate PMI Food's dedication to making a positive impact," says Hannah Ewing, Manager of Corporate Development and Donor Relations at One Tree Planted. "Thanks to PMI Food's generous support, we are restoring forests, enhancing biodiversity habitats, and positively contributing to communities in the Amazon Rainforest."

PMI Foods has committed to developing sustainable solutions in the global food market that safeguard our environment. By engaging with One Tree Planted on this reforestation project, we will have significant positive impacts, enhancing biodiversity and contributing to the stabilization of the climate.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more visit: https://www.pmifoods.com/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and experts to create an impact on nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provides jobs for social impact, and restores biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

